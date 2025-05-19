Caitlin Clark's Former Teammate Speaks on Joining Iowa Coaching Staff
On May 19, news broke that former Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball standout Sydney Affolter, who recently graduated after spending four seasons with the Hawkeyes, would be joining Jan Jensen's coaching staff as a graduate student assistant.
Affolter averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes during the 2024-25 season, and was a key part of Iowa's 2023-24 team (along with Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin) that advanced to the 2024 NCAA national championship.
In a press release from Iowa announcing her inclusion on the coaching staff, Affolter is quoted as saying, "I’m beyond excited to remain with a program that has given me so much. It’s an honor to give back and support this team in a new role. I can’t wait to get started. As always, Go Hawks!”
Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen added, “We are thrilled to have Sydney join our staff in this capacity. Sydney has been a tremendous leader for our program, and I am excited to continue to utilize her skillset as she begins her coaching career. I know our Hawkeye fans will also love continuing to see Syd involved with our program.”
The press release also noted that Affolter, "attended the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association 'So You Want To Be a Coach' seminar at the 2025 Final Four in Tampa Bay," which suggests that her joining Iowa's coaching staff is the first step in her dream of entering the coaching world, now that her playing career has concluded.
It will be cool for Hawkeyes fans to see Affolter back on Iowa's sidelines (albeit in a new role) next season.