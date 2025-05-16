Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark's Fresh Stance on Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky Rivalry Turns Heads

Caitlin Clark sent a strong message about the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky rivalry ahead of their May 17 showdown.

May 10, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky WNBA rivalry has been dormant for most of the past decade because these two teams were seldom good at the same time, it was reignited in a major way after college rivals Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were drafted to the Fever and Sky, respectively, during the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Having these two icons playing for franchises who are close to each other in proximity but have made many memories at the other's expense made for competitive and compelling games during the 2024 season. And fans are hoping this rivalry will pick up right back where it left off once both squads make their 2025 season debuts against each other on May 17.

Caitlin Clark spoke with the media after the Fever's Friday practice. And at one point, she offered up her stance on her team's rivalry with the Sky.

"Yeah, I mean I think rivalries are good for all sports," Clark said when asked about rivalries like what the Fever and Sky have with each other, per an X post from Owen Siebring. "I grew up, and whether it was the high school team my grandpa coached, playing their rival, I grew up not liking the rival high school, even though I was five years old. That's just what my family did.

"So rivalries are real, and that's what makes sports so amazing. There are certain teams that, those games just mean a little bit more," she continued. "I think for our team though, you come out here and you play the same way every single night.

"But [the Sky rivalry] gets the fans involved, and they love it. I think it's a great part of sports, having those rivalries that people get really amped up about and come in this arena and cheer for," she added.

Fans will be eager to see whether Indiana or Chicago gets the initial 2025 regular season edge over the other on Saturday.

