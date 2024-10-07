Caitlin Clark's Next Sports Competition Has Fans Clamoring to Watch
Women's basketball fans may have taken Caitlin Clark for granted.
Not because they've under-appreciated her greatness or haven't given her the flowers she certainly deserves. Rather, they took her for granted because of how often she had been on the basketball court.
Including exhibitions, regular season, and postseason, Clark played in 85 basketball games over the past calendar year, first with the Iowa Hawkeyes and then the Indiana Fever. The majority of these games were nationally televised. Therefore, fans likely began taking for granted that Clark would be performing on their TV multiple times per week.
But now the Fever season is over. And because she isn't taking part in the Unrivaled League, this means Clark won't be competing on a basketball court until May 2025.
Now the women's basketball community is experiencing withdrawals of the sport's biggest star. While nothing can be done to get her back to a basketball court sooner, it was announced on Monday that Clark will be competing in another sport soon.
Sports Business Journal reporter Josh Carpenter posted on X Monday, "@CaitlinClark22 will appear at a women's leadership summit for @ANNIKA59's LPGA event next month, @theANNIKAlpga. Clark will also play in the Wednesday pro-am. Both Clark and the tournament are sponsored by Gainbridge".
Due to the lack of details about Clark competing in this golf tournament, fans are eager to know if and how they can see the superstar playing in the pro-am.
"I’m half joking when I ask, are they selling TV rights to the tournament? 😂😂😂," one X user wrote.
"Someone should pick up the TV rights for this. A lot of people would tune in just to see her, and it would be a ton of exposure for all the other ladies involved," added another.
A third wrote, "This woman bout to have me watching GOLF if it’s on tv 😩".
Time will tell whether these fans' wishes are granted.