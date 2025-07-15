Caitlin Clark's Peers Get Clear About the WNBA's Future Face

Like it or not, nobody can deny that Caitlin Clark is the biggest star in the sport of women's basketball right now.

She's the clear figurehead of a completely fresh crop of young players who either have entered the WNBA in recent years or will be joining the league over the next few seasons, all of whom will continue to have a major positive impact on women's basketball becoming more mainstream.

While many members of the media are convinced that Clark doesn't receive the respect she deserves among her WNBA peers, a recent article from The Athletic, which spoke to 39 anonymous players from all 13 teams, suggested otherwise.

The Athletic's reporters asked the 39 players polled who they thought would be the face of the WNBA in five years. Clark received the majority of votes, taking up a total of 53.8%. The player who received the second-most votes was USC Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins (who is likely to miss her next college season due to an ACL tear), with 17.9%.

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers was third at 14.1%, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was next at 6.4%, and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson was the last player cited, at 3.8%.

WNBA players voted Caitlin Clark as the most likely to be the face of the league in 5 years pic.twitter.com/ZNLlI1h4ti — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 15, 2025

These responses won't come as a surprise to Clark's huge fan base. In fact, there's a case to be made that 53.8% is way too low, given the impact that No. 22 has already had in professional basketball.

However, the gap between her and everybody else on the list still demonstrates that Clark's WNBA peers can't deny her importance.

