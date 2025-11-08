Caitlin Clark's Private Michael Jordan Golf Invite Has Fans Saying Same Thing

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark will surely spend a good chunk of this WNBA offseason on the golf course, as she has stated multiple times in the past that golf is one of her favorite hobbies when she isn't hooping.

And Clark isn't content to just show up at the course and hit a few balls with nothing at stake. She's a competitor at heart, which is why it isn't surprising to know that she's taking part in The Annika Pro-Am golf tournament on November 12 for the second straight year.

No. 22 did decently enough when playing in this same event in 2024, although one stray shot she had (which ended up hitting a spectator on the shoulder) generated a lot of headlines. Perhaps Clark took this as a sign that she needs to be more prepared for this second go-around.

Nov 13, 2024; Belleair, Florida, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) participates in The Annika golf tournament Pro Am at Pelican Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Given a photo of Clark that surfaced on November 7, Clark is getting to practice her golf game at one of the most prestigious and exclusive courses in the world, which is owned by basketball's (arguable) GOAT.

Caitlin Clark's Appearance on Michael Jordan's Golf Course Sparks Fan Fascination

On Friday, Florida-based basketball coach @brandon_mycal posted a photo of Clark on a golf course with a young girl who appears to be his daughter to his Instagram story. The post was captioned, "@caitlinclark22 Had herself a day!!! Played Grove XXIII and met the best female hooper in the game!"

Grove XXIII is NBA legend Michael Jordan's ultra-private golf course in Hobe Sound, Florida. It's only accessible via private invite, which suggests that Clark got an invite from Jordan himself.

An X post that screenshotted the aforementioned story has gone viral, and fans are awestruck about Clark appearing to play on Jordan's golf course.

"AT WHOS PRIVATE CLUB????" X user @wbblana22 replied.

"At who’s private club 🧐



"If I see any link up between CC and MJ, don’t expect anything coherent out of me for 3-5 business days 😳," wrote @Lauren_UK1.

"Caitlin Clark at WHO’S private club," added @WALKEDH0ME with a GIF of Oklahoma City Thunder players reacting to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

@nosyone4 added, "CAITLIN X MJ LINKUPPPP."

"MJ & CC? 👀," wrote @LySocial.

"🐐 🤝 🐐 and of course the kid is wearing the PEs," said @FeverBandwagon.

Other fans have simply responded in GIFS and photos, such as @koyeahk posting a GIF of Chris Pratt with his mouth agape.

User @nomadlandi posted a photo Clark's teammates covering her mouth in shock.

"Wondering if Michael Jordan shows up during Caitlin's practices?" wrote @dpbrown1953.

"CC x MJ

"MY TWO GOATS

"*HYPERVENTILATING*," noted @leighlew3.

While this photo is cool, another one of Clark and Jordan together would surely throw the basketball community into a frenzy.

