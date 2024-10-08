Caitlin Clark's Quest to Reach New Heights is Halted By One Metric
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark seems destined to break a seismic amount of WNBA records as her professional basketball career progresses.
The 22-year-old not only shattered numerous rookie records during her 2024 campaign but also set WNBA records for assists in a regular season (337) and assists in a single game (19).
However, despite all of her unprecedented success, there's one metric Clark seems desperate to reach that she almost certainly never will: being six feet tall.
An excerpt from a March 2023 article from HawkFanatic.com's Pat Harty has resurfaced on social media Tuesday, which has Clark's high school basketball coach Kristin Meyer discussing Clark's fierce desire to reach the six-foot mark.
"She gave me so much grief in high school because I would not list her at six-foot because she wanted to be listed at six foot,” Meyer said in the article. “And I’m 5-11, so, throughout high school, I always told her because we’d stand back-to-back, and I’d say, ‘Caitlin when you’re taller than me, I’ll list you at six foot.'
"Clark is now listed at 6-foot, and she has been ever since she signed a letter of intent with Iowa," Harty adds.
“I do think she’s grown to six-foot just in the past couple years,” Meyer said in the story. “I think she grew a little bit after high school, and I remember right after she had committed to Iowa when they posted their recruits, they listed her as six-foot point guard Caitlin Clark."
However, Clark admitted that she still hasn't reached the six-foot mark during her 60 Minutes interview that was released on September 29.
"People probably wouldn't consider me very big to play in the WNBA," Clark said in the interview. "Like, I'm not quite six foot, I'm not the strongest."
The rookie did appear somewhat ashamed when admitting that she's still not quite six feet tall.
While Clark may never reach that metric, being a smidge under six feet hasn't stopped her from getting this far — and it certainly doesn't seem likely to slow her down anytime soon.