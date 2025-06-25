Caitlin Clark's Road Shooting Woes Shown Through Startling Three-Point Stat

The Indiana Fever improved their 2025 WNBA regular season record to 7-7 after their 94-86 road victory over the Seattle Storm on June 24. The Fever played an overall solid game and were carried by Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell on offense, as the duo combined to score 57 points.

However, arguably the biggest story to stem from this game was the continued scoring woes of star guard Caitlin Clark, who finished the game with 6 points (the second-lowest scoring total of her WNBA career) on 3 of 13 shooting and 0 of 6 from three-point range.

This also marks the third time in Clark's career where she hasn't made a single three in a game. The second time was five days ago on the road the Valkyries, and the first was an away game against the Atlanta Dream in June 22.

See the pattern?

Clark has struggled to shoot three-pointers during road games this year. In fact, a June 24 X post from Underdog WNBA puts this into staggering perspective.

"Caitlin Clark 3-point splits this season



"Home: 22-50 (44%)

"Road: 1-26 (3.9%)," the post wrote.

However, Clark took (and missed) two more threes after this post, which means she's now 1 for 28 on the road this year. This puts her at 3.57% three-point shooting on the road in 2025.

This is not to suggest that Clark suddenly can't shoot during road games, and it's worth noting that she has only played in four such contests, given the games she missed due to injury.

But it's still strange to see No. 22 struggle so mightily outside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena in 2025 so far.

