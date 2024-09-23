Caitlin Clark's Rookie Season Was Bigger Than Victor Wembanyama's

Clark vs Wembanyama 👀



🏀 Fever games averaged 1.18 million viewers across all networks and 1.59 million if one excludes NBA TV, which is in fewer than 40 million homes!



🏀 San Antonio Spurs games averaged 1.01 million overall, 1.39 million excluding NBA TV.



🏀 Fever games… pic.twitter.com/tmXhMk0eOa