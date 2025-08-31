Caitlin Clark's Self-Proclaimed 'Snob' Quirk Turns Heads

The women's basketball community has fallen in love with Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark because of what she can do on the court.

Clark's fan base began picking up steam during her first few seasons playing college ball with the Iowa Hawkeyes. It increased after the 2023 NCAA national championship game, and she blossomed into becoming a household name by the time she broke the NCAA's all-time scoring record during her senior season.

And Clark's star has grown ever since joining the Fever and translating her college success into the professional game. However, while fans know just about everything there is to know about Clark when it comes to her hooping skills, her private life typically remains exactly that.

Because of this, Clark's massive following clamors for anything they can get when it comes to what Clark gets up to off the court. And whether it's her affinity for golf, her baking abilities, or even her spur-of-the-moment decision to attend Taylor Swift concerts on consecutive nights last year.

Caitlin Clark Explains Unique Pillow Quirk

Fever fans got another glimpse into how Clark is when the cameras aren't on her through an August 31 post to the team's social media account, where they asked several players how many pillows they like to sleep with.

When Clark came up, she said, "Okay. I actually am the biggest pillow snob of all time. I'll stay up for 20 minutes, slapping my pillow, looking in other bedrooms for better pillows. It has to be just perfect. Because if not, I get a headache! I'm a headache sufferer. But I sleep on one and I grab another. A really squishy one.

"But yeah. Pillow snob," Clark added while walking off.

Clark's comments have caught attention on social media, with several fans referring to her calling herself a pillow snob.

"we got a self proclaimed pillow snob over here," one fan wrote along with clipping Clark's portion of the video.

"Pillow snob. Headache sufferer. Certified yapper," another added.

"CC is a self proclaimed pillow snob 🤣," wrote a third.

Clark seems prepared to do whatever she needs to in order to get a good night's rest. And given that she's prone to getting migraines (which she had to deal with during at least one game in her 2024 rookie campaign), it makes sense that her head has to be just right when hitting the pillow at night.

