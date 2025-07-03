Caitlin Clark's Sends 1-Word Reaction to Historic Sue Bird Storm WNBA Statue News

On July 2, news broke that women's basketball legend and longtime Seattle Storm superstar Sue Bird was becoming the first WNBA player in history to have a statue built for them by a franchise, as Bird's statue will go up outside of Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on August 17.

Given that Bird helped lead Seattle to four WNBA championships (2004, 2010, 2018, and 2020), was a 13-time WNBA All-Star, owns the all-time WNBA assist record, and is arguably the greatest point guard in women's basketball history, there's no doubt that she's deserving of this honor.

Celebrating a legend ⛈️🐐



As we honor Sue Bird's legacy with a statue outside Climate Pledge Arena on August 17, join us for a free community fan fest and our Forever Sue Game presented by @BECU!



— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) July 2, 2025

In a statement amid this news, Bird was quoted as saying, "For over two decades, the city of Seattle supported me, both on and off the court. It's because of this community that Seattle will forever hold a special place in my heart. This statue isn't just for me, it's for anyone out there hoping to one day pursue their passions and live out their dreams.

"I'm thankful to the Storm and Seattle for this honor, and can't wait to celebrate with my family, friends and our amazing fans this August," Bird's statement added.

It didn't take long for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark (who has made her adoration of Bird extremely clear over the years) to respond to this news, as she made an Instagram story post on Wednesday that reposted a graphic by @espnW and simply wrote, "duh @sbird10".

Caitlin Clark's July 3 Instagram story. | Instagram/@caitlinclark2

Clark saying, "duh" speaks volumes because this truly was an obvious choice for a statue.

Perhaps Clark will do enough during her WNBA career with the Indiana Fever to have her own statue erected outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena someday.

