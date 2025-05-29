Caitlin Clark's Strained Referee Regard Has Fever Fans in Stitches
Anybody could have predicted that the Indiana Fever would look like a shell of its former self without star guard Caitlin Clark on the court. Of course, Clark is missing at least the next two weeks because of a left quad strain, and the Fever's May 28 game against the Washington Mystics (which the Fever lost by a score of 83-77) marked the first game she was missing.
Despite not being suited up, Clark was still present on the Fever's sideline, often sitting beside head coach Stephanie White while the game was underway. She was also on the court at times — albeit not in a way fans (nor referees) were hoping for.
At the end of the first half, Clark was clearly not happy with a referee's call. She walked out to the paint of one end in order to make her frustrated opinion extremely clear about the referee's decision.
Several photos and videos of Clark's complaints have made waves on social media, including Yahoo Sports posting a video with the caption, "Caitlin Clark had some words for the officials after the first half concluded 👀".
X user @nosyone4 posted another video of Clark that was captioned, "LMFAOOO CAITLIN HATES THAT REF".
"bro she’s not even playing and she arguing with the refs😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭she’s insane dude," wrote a third fan along with a photo of Clark complaining.
It's no secret that Clark often has a contentious relationship with the referees who officiate her team's games. And her not playing in the actual game on Wednesday didn't help matters.