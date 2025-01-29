Caitlin Clark Sends 1-Word Message About Kelsey Mitchell Staying With Fever
Much of the Indiana Fever's offseason success hinged on whether they'd manage to re-sign star guard Kelsey Mitchell.
Mitchell became an unrestricted free agent this offseason. And while the Fever cored her, if she did not want to return to Indiana, she could have negotiated a trade elsewhere.
WNBA legend Candace Parker predicted that Mitchell would leave the Fever. However, Parker was proven incorrect on Wednesday, as the Fever announced that they re-signed Mitchell for the 2025 season.
A January 29 press release from the Fever quoted new head coach Stephanie White saying, “I’m thrilled that Kelsey is returning to Fever. She has been an integral part of this franchise from the moment she was drafted.
“I have watched her journey from the sideline since her time in college and have always admired her work ethic, approach to the game and the way she interacts with her teammates. I can’t wait to work with her on a daily basis," she added.
White isn't the only person who's showing excitement about this signing. Several Fever players and members of the front office are also rejoicing about Mitchell being back over social media.
Caitlin Clark reposted the re-signing announcement on her Instagram story and added the caption, "Duh @kelz_hoop ❤️".
Aliyah Boston responded on X and wrote, "My shaylaaaaa🤩🤩🤩".
Fever GM and COO Amber Cox also offered her own response on X, saying, "The heart and soul of this franchise for so many years. A force on both ends of the floor. Dynamic, versatile, explosive. I could go on for days! Welcome back, Kelsey! ❤️".
Excitement is extremely high in Indiana right now. Now we'll have to see whether they can bring another major free agent to their team over the coming weeks.