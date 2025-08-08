Caitlin Clark Sends 3-Word Message on Fever Guard Season-Ending Injuries

As if the Indiana Fever needed any more issues with the point guard position with Caitlin Clark having missed the majority of the 2025 season with injuries, their situation just got a lot more dire on August 8.

A press release from the team read, "The Indiana Fever announced today that guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald will both miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season after suffering injuries during the team’s game at the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night.

"Colson sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in her left knee during the first quarter of the game, while McDonald suffered a broken bone in her right foot during the fourth quarter," it continued.

Sydney Colson (left ACL tear) and Aari McDonald (broken bone in right foot) will both miss the remainder of the season after suffering injuries during our game in Phoenix on Thursday.



more info: https://t.co/ekwpXj4Mcu pic.twitter.com/bEsmKUgspU — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 8, 2025

Caitlin Clark Sends Message About Indiana Fever Guard Injuries

While having no point guard is obviously not ideal for Indiana, it doesn't mean that the team is going to rush Caitlin Clark back from her groin injury, as they're surely going to prioritize her long-term health rather than improving. their chances of short-term success.

Instead, the team will simply have to play without a point guard against the Chicago Sky on August 9, and then sign one before their next game, which is against the Dallas Wings on August 12.

A short while after the injury news regarding Colson and McDonald broke, Clark made an Instagram story post that included Indiana's graphic announcing the injury news. The story was captioned, "@sydjcolson @aarimcdonald love you guys 🖤".

Instagram/@caitlinclark22

It's clear that Clark has cultivated a took relationship with these Fever teammates, neither of whom played on the team in 2024. Colson signed with Indiana this past offseason, while McDonald joined the team earlier in the year through an emergency hardship contract.

Caitlin Clark Injury Update

While there's no clear indicator of when fans can expect Caitlin Clark back on the court, ESPN reporter Holly Rowe detailed one aspect of her recovery during the broadcast of Indiana's August 5 game, saying, "Stephanie White did give us a small update on Caitlin. That she has started some full-court running, some full-speed running, the last four or five days.

"Still not doing full basketball activities, but there has been some progress made," Howe added.

holly rowe: “stephanie white gave us a small update on caitlin, she has started full court, full speed running for the last 4-5 days. still no basketball activities.” pic.twitter.com/KumU2cPlEZ — cc akgae (@clrkszn) August 3, 2025

The Fever have performed unexpectedly well without Clark this season. However, that was largely because Aari McDonald had been playing great in a replacement role.

Now the Fever will need to figure out how their offense can function without a point guard against the Sky on August 9.

Recommended Reading: