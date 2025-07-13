Caitlin Clark Sends Boyfriend Heartfelt Love Declaration for Birthday

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has been with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, since the two met at the University of Iowa during their respective college tenures. McCaffery was on the Hawkeyes men's basketball team, which was then coached by his father, Fran. And Clark was, of course, on Iowa's women's basketball team.

The two have kept their relationship going since this time at Iowa, and are clearly still going strong, with the two both being in Indianapolis (Clark with the Fever and McCaffery working as an assistant coach for the Butler men's basketball team).

July 13 marks McCaffery's birthday, which Clark celebrated with an Instagram post on Sunday that read, "happy happy happy birthday con🥳 you make everyday better and I couldn’t be more grateful. may this be the best year yet , i love you 🖤🖤".

The post shows three photos of Clark and McCaffery together, along with one of just McCaffery. One is them cuddled up on a couch, one where Clark is posing alongside McCaffery in her Fever jersey, one of them smiling for the camera at what looks to be a concert, and the fourth is McCaffery playing Scrabble, presumably taken by Clark.

McCaffery commented on the post by writing, "Love u ❤️".

While Clark remains composed and charismatic when the cameras are on her, she most likely relies on McCaffery's support off the court to help handle her extraordinary fame and all the pressure that comes with it.

Clark could be seen smiling while looking at her phone at one point during her postgame press conference after the Fever beat the Wings on Sunday. And perhaps she was smiling about something pertaining to her boyfriend's birthday.

Recommended Reading: