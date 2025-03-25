Caitlin Clark Sends Strong Message of Support to JuJu Watkins After ACL Injury
The women's basketball community was thrown into collective sadness after USC star JuJu Watkins went down with an injury in the first quarter of the Trojans' NCAA Tournament win over Mississippi State. Later that night, it was announced that she had suffered a torn ACL in her right knee.
This has led to a collective showing of support from many of the sport's biggest stars, with the latest being Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark.
Clark had this to say about Watkins and her recovery in an X post. "Sending all my thoughts and prayers to JuJu. Kid will come back stronger than ever ❤️."
Clark and Watkins have been frequent mutual admirers, with each displaying their respect for the other on numerous occasions. They've also been often compared, especially considering Watkins recently passed Clark in total points accumulated through two college seasons and her chase of Clark's overall NCAA scoring record had become a talking point.
However, after an injury like the one Watkins suffered, all fans and hoopers shared the same sentiment: The hope that JuJu recovers quickly and returns to the floor better than ever. While Watkins is sure to miss an extended period of time, perhaps she'll recover enough so that she can appear again in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
Clark's words will obviously be widely spread given her star status. And the heartfelt message should resonate with everyone, since the basketball world is obviously a lot better with Watkins a part of it.