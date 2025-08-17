Caitlin Clark Shows Boyfriend Love Amid Heartbreaking Family Post

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has not had the 2025 she (or anyone else) was hoping for. This is owed to her having missed the majority of her WNBA season with various soft tissue injuries, with her most recent groin strain having caused her to miss more than a month.

However, sometimes perspective is important with frustrations like these, especially within the context of the heartbreak and other issues that people are dealing with around the world.

A good example of this is with what Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, and his family are going through right now, as they have experienced a death in the family.

Caitlin Clark Shows Love to Boyfriend Connor Amid Social Media Post

On August 16, McCaffery made an Instagram post that was dedicated to his grandmother, Marit Smaby-Nowlin, who recently passed away.

The photo he included seems to be of him and her when he was a little kid, and the post is captioned, "I’ve been trying to think of what to say and I can’t. It’s impossible to put into words how much you meant to our entire family. I refuse to say goodbye, so until we meet again ❤️❤️❤️🕊️🕊️🕊️".

Clark currently has the post's top comment, as she wrote, "💗💗💗💗💗💗🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻".

Her teammate Lexie Hull (who is also good friends with Clark and McCaffery) also commented with emojis, writing, "🤍🤍🤍🪽🪽".

It's nice to see Clark and Hull showing love to McCaffery in public in this way, as this must be a difficult time for the McCaffery family.

Caitlin Clark's Potential Return This Season

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke with the media before her team's August 17 game against the Connecticut Sun and was asked whether the Fever's precarious position in the WNBA standings (they currently have the No. 7 spot) has any effect on the timing of Clark's injury return.

"It doesn't really shift anything with Caitlin. It continues to be the most important thing, is that she's 100% and that she's ready to come back," White said. "The timing, it's never ideal, but her long-term health and wellness is the most important thing."

Later on, White was asked whether she thinks Clark will be making her return before the end of this 2025 season.

"That's the hope," White responded. "That's the hope, is that she'll be back."

There have been several reports indicating that Clark could be returning sometime in the final week or so of August, but only time will tell whether that's accurate.

