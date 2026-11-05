Caitlin Clark Shows Support for Jack Campbell's Wife After Iowa Peer's Scary Injury

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell suffered what looked to be a terrifying injury during his team's game against the Minnesota Vikings this past weekend.

Campbell went limp after tackling a Vikings player. He remained down on the ground for a long time before having to be taken off in a stretcher. Given the injury's nature, the initial fear was that Campbell suffered a severe injury to either his neck or his spinal cord.

Prayers: Lions LB Jack Campbell has been seriously injured and hasn't moved since the collision.



This is really bad 💔🙏pic.twitter.com/KiUS5trDBN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2026

Campbell provided an encouraging update on his status Wednesday, sharing a long message through the Lions' social media accounts that read, in part, “My family and I want to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers, and support we’ve received over the past few days. It means more to us than words can express.

"I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body. I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better," it added.

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark reposted an excerpt of this message that ESPN posted to Instagram to her own story on Wednesday, tagging Campbell's wife, Megan, and writing, "💙💙💙 @_megancampbelll".

Caitlin Clark's Instagram story responding to Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell's message. | Instagram/@caitlinclark22

Caitlin Clark and Jack Campbell's Iowa Hawkeyes Connection

Clark and Campbell both played college sports at the University of Iowa and were Hawkeyes at the same time.

Clark was on Iowa's women's basketball team from 2020 to 2024, while Jack Campbell was on the Hawkeyes' football team from 2019 to 2022. Because of this, there's a very good chance the two crossed paths, and this is why Clark thought to show Campbell and his family support.

Campbell's wife, Megan (whose last name was formerly Meyer), played with Clark on the Hawkeyes women's basketball team during the 2020-21 season before transferring to Drake University for her final three collegiate seasons.

There is still a long recovery ahead for Campbell, and his NFL future remains uncertain at this point. But the fact that he already has full movement in his lower body is an extremely encouraging update and provides optimism that he can make a full recovery.

Clark, the Hawkeyes' faithful fan base, and every one in the sports world will keep an eye on Campbell's recovery in the coming weeks and months, hoping that he can eventually make his return to the football field.