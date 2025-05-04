Caitlin Clark Shows Midsection With Fever Pregame Outfit for Iowa Homecoming
The Indiana Fever are playing in their second WNBA preseason game in two days on Sunday, as they face the Brazilian National Team at the University of Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
While superstar guard Caitlin Clark didn't play in Indiana's May 3 preseason game against the Washington Mystics because of tightness in her leg, the expectation is that she'll suit up on Sunday — if only because she'd be playing in front of her former home fans who absolutely adore her (and paid a lot of money in tickets to see her play).
There should be an update on Clark's status for the game sometime soon. In the meantime, Clark is catching attention with the outfit she showed up to Sunday's game wearing.
The WNBA's X account posted a video of Clark walking in Carver-Hawkeye Arena with the caption, "Caitlin Clark has arrived 🤩
"The 2024 WNBA ROTY is back at her old stomping grounds for her preseason debut vs. the Brazil National Team!"
Clark can be seen wearing a grey Nike sweatsuit with a crop top.
She isn't the only Fever player who's showing off her midsection before the game, as her teammate Lexie Hull is also wearing a crop top; although hers is a shirt version of Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes jersey, which the Fever posted on X with the caption, "Lexie Hull reppin' Caitlin Clark's 22 for today's game in Iowa 🙌".
As long as her leg isn't in any danger of getting worse, it's hard to imagine that Clark won't be playing in front of her beloved Hawkeyes fans on Sunday.