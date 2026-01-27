Caitlin Clark Shows Support for Former Iowa Teammate After Season-Ending Injury

The Iowa Hawkeyes received unfortunate news on Monday, as senior guard Taylor McCabe was ruled out for the season due to a torn ACL.

Coach Jan Jensen seemed to be bracing for a bad outcome after the team's win over Ohio State on Sunday, a game that saw McCabe need to be carried off the floor as a result of her knee injury.

"I'm really, really sick about Taylor's injury," Jensen said. "It's heartbreaking."

Jensen's sentiment was shared by the Hawkeyes faithful, with supportive messages pouring in following the official announcement—one of those messages coming from current Indiana Fever star and Iowa legend Caitlin Clark.

Clark shared an Instagram post from McCabe that was put up shortly after the news was made public and added an encouraging comment as well.

"Proud of you 🖤," Clark wrote.

She also responded to Iowa's post announcing the injury. The Iowa women's basketball account released a statement from McCabe, with the caption, "Gave her all for Iowa."

Clark replied, "legend, lot to be proud of."

Of course, Clark and McCabe were teammates during Clark's final two seasons at Iowa, both resulting in runs to the national championship game.

Gave her all for Iowa.



We love you, @_taylormccabe! 💛 pic.twitter.com/dKLFGSf1jv — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) January 26, 2026

McCabe herself said this about the injury via a release from the team:

“This isn’t how I imagined my senior season ending, but adversity has always been part of the game. I’m committed to my recovery and to supporting my teammates in every way I can the rest of this season. I’m grateful for the love and encouragement from my coaches, teammates, and everyone who has been with me throughout this journey at the University of Iowa.”

Iowa Is Having a Resurgent Season

Iowa head coach Jan Jensen reacts during a basketball game against the Lindenwood Lions Dec. 13, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCabe's injury is a blow to Iowa, as the Hawkeyes have been on a roll of late. The team recently moved into the top 10 in the rankings for the first time since Clark's tenure, and is fresh off the win over the Buckeyes.

However, Jensen pushed past the idea of lamenting the situation following the injury, pointing to the team's depth as a way for them to maintain the course. She also shouted out the development of Addie Deal, who put up 20 points in the victory—the most by an Iowa freshman in a Big Ten contest since Clark.

So while the team will have to make up for the absence of McCabe's shooting, it's clear the Hawkeyes plan to rally around one another in order to continue their run.

