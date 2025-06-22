Caitlin Clark Snaps Shooting Drought With Deep Three-Pointer Over A'ja Wilson

During the Indiana Fever's June 19 loss to the Golden State Valkyries, star guard Caitlin Clark scored 11 points on 3 of 14 shooting, including 0-7 from three-point range. This marked the second game in her WNBA career where she was held without a three-pointer, both of which have come during the 2025 season.

It's strange to see Clark struggling to shoot from range, given that a large part of her superstardom is her staggering ability to drain extremely deep three-pointers. However, even the world's best shooters go cold from range every once in a while.

And Clark's shooting struggles continued through nearly two quarters of the Fever's June 22 game against the Las Vegas Aces. Heading into the locker room at halftime, Clark had 5 points going just 1 of 5 shooting from beyond the arc (although she also has 8 assists).

But the one three-pointer Clark made came over reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, which was the result of an elite step-back maneuver.

This shot is making waves on social media, with one of Clark's fan accounts reposting a clip of it from ESPN's broadcast with the caption, "Caitlin Clark hits the 3 over reigning MVP A'ja Wilson 🔥🔥🔥".

Caitlin Clark hits the 3 over reigning MVP A'ja Wilson 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vunpLCKcNl — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 22, 2025

Wilson is also struggling against the Fever, as she currently has 6 points in just 2 of 13 shooting from the field, which includes several misses from close range.

Either Clark or Wilson catching fire in the second half would likely be crucial to either team's success, and could be the difference maker for who wins this Sunday WNBA showdown.

