Caitlin Clark Snub From Top 10 Women Athletes List Sparks Heated Debate

There's no question that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is the most popular women's basketball player in the world. And there's a case to be made that Clark is also the most popular women's athlete in the world, regardless of sport.

However, there's also no question that Clark didn't have the 2025 season she was hoping for. The 23-year-old only played in 13 of the Fever's WNBA games this season, and had to sit out their entire run into the postseason because of various injuries to her lower body. While this didn't necessarily impact her star power, the generational 2024 Clark produced does seem like a long time ago to this point.

And other women's basketball stars have ascended since then. While A'ja Wilson was already the WNBA's best player, she furthered the gap between herself and the rest of the league in 2025, given that she won another WNBA MVP Award and the Las Vegas Aces secured Wilson's third league championship.

Paige Bueckers also had a 2025 that rivaled Clark's 2024 campaign, only that Bueckers won a national championship while Clark set the NCAA record for all-time points scored. But both were No. 1 overall picks in their respective WNBA Drafts and went on to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Fans At Odds Over Caitlin Clark's Women's Athletes List Exclusion

On December 30, USA Today's Cydney Henderson published a list that ranked the top 10 women's athletes in 2025. A'ja Wilson came in at No. 1, Paige Bueckers earned the No. 3 spot, and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier secured the No. 5 ranking.

Caitlin Clark was nowhere to be found. And this upset many of her fans.

"Sorry, do not know any of them?



"Wheres Caitlin Clark, you know, the only one with a world wide following?" added @Tipzyyuk with a graphic of Clark.

"Caitlin Clark disrespect is insane. Watch how she win mvp next year," wrote @LightGaffle in a comment to an X post showing Henderson's list.

@dadadadani44 added, "No Caitlin Clark is a choice."

"Caitlin Clark and Paige are the only ones with name recognition," added @WingNut48103.

"Hahahaha. Some list," @M_Routh68 wrote with a GIF of Clark flexing.

Other fans are noting that Clark's inactive 2025 made it so she couldn't have been included on the list.

"too many strains , sprains to qualify," wrote @petebaker78, who had the Fever's logo as their profile picture.

@Juhhmiaa added, “'She should be on this list' that girl was on the bench most of the season 😂 like she doesn’t deserve top 10 just for breathing".

"The main focus of the list is what these athletes did on the field, court, etc during the calendar year of 2025. Clark missed the majority of the 2025 WNBA season due to her injury," said @Tresse007.

"why would she be on the list if she didnt play a complete season??? you guys need to use your critical thinking skills," @nanzhater wrote of Clark.

"she played 13 games this season WHAT are we talking about," noted @zamachstanu.

The bottom line is that Clark will almost certainly find her way back on this list if she can stay healthy in 2026.

