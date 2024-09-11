Caitlin Clark Speaks Out About 'Liking' Taylor Swift's Presidential Endorsement
As all Americans (should) know by now, another US Presidential Election is less than two months away.
This was made apparent during last night's Presidential Debate between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump. While many aspects of that debate made headlines, perhaps the biggest message was sent after the debate ended once pop music sensation Taylor Swift endorsed Harris with an Instagram post.
Among what Swift said in the post was, "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."
She also added, "Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make."
Among the nearly 10 million people that have liked Swift's post was Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.
Clark's Fever team is playing against the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday. And during her pregame press conference, Clark was asked about her liking Swift's post.
“I have this amazing platform, so I think the biggest thing would be to encourage people to register to vote," Clark responded to the question, per Matthew Byrne. "I think for myself this is the second time I can vote in an election, so... I think that’s the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have. That’s the same thing Taylor did. And I think continue to educate yourself with the candidates that we have, the policies they're supporting.
"I think that's the biggest thing you can do and that's what I would recommend to every single person that has that opportunity [to vote] in our country," Clark concluded.
Although Clark didn't address her party preferences, she sent a clear message that everybody who is eligible to vote in this upcoming election should certainly do so.