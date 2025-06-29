Caitlin Clark Spearheads Staggering WNBA All-Star Voting Increase

On June 29, the WNBA announced that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx forward and 2025 MVP favorite Napheesa Collier are the captains of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, which is taking place on Clark's home court, Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena, on July 19.

While the All-Star teams are chosen by a combination of fan, player, and media votes, the captains are solely based on the top vote-getters. And it came out that Clark received a total of 1,293,526 fan votes, while Collier received 1,176,020.

The fact that these two stars amassed over a million votes each speaks volumes to how popular they are and how great they've been this season. And when put into context with the 2023 WNBA All-Star fan votes, these final fan tallies prove just how much the game is growing.

An X post from @MrSmithMarrero wrote, "Two years ago A’ja Wilson had the most All Star votes with 95,860 and Breanna Stewart was second with by 87,586 votes. This year Caitlin had 1,293,256 votes and Napheesa Collier was second with 1,176,020. Hate Caitlin all y’all want. She changed this league for the better".

Two years ago A’ja Wilson had the most All Star votes with 95,860 and Breanna Stewart was second with by 87,586 votes. This year Caitlin had 1,293,256 votes and Napheesa Collier was second with 1,176,020. Hate Caitlin all y’all want. She changed this league for the better — Big Bank (@MrSmithMarrero) June 29, 2025

These numbers are backed up by the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game tallies from the WNBA's website. Clark amassed a 1,249% increase from the number of votes A'ja Wilson received just two years ago.

Another viral X post, this one from @CClarkReport, noted, "Caitlin Clark received 1.29 million All Star votes this year



"For reference, the top 30 vote getters for the 2023 All Star game received 1.17 million All Star votes combined".

Caitlin Clark received 1.29 million All Star votes this year



For reference, the top 30 vote getters for the 2023 All Star game received 1.17 million All Star votes combined pic.twitter.com/rXr6uE1hl4 — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 29, 2025

The reason 2023 is significant is that it's the most recent WNBA season in which Clark was not in the league. However, even when compared to Clark's rookie season (where she got a total of 700,735 fan votes while her teammate Aliyah Boston had the second-most fan votes with 618,680), this year's numbers show a ton of growth.

Top two vote getters for WNBA All-Star game, past three seasons.



Motion. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Ao3mV2vZWU — Jess (@FeverBandwagon) June 29, 2025

And the good news for the league is that No. 22 isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Recommended Reading: