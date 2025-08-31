Caitlin Clark Sports Shirtless Pregame Outfit Before Fever vs Valkyries Game

The Indiana Fever are in the midst of what must be the most crucial games of their 2025 WNBA season.

Of course, the old adage is that every team's next game is its most important one. But given how tightly packed Indiana is in the standings with the Seattle Storm (who they played on August 26), the Los Angeles Sparks (who they played on August 29), and the Golden State Valkyries (who they play on August 31) — all of whom are within three games of each other in the WNBA standings, and only three of these four teams will make the playoffs — the Fever needed to find success against these squads.

And that's exactly what they've done. Indiana produced a dominant victory at home over Seattle earlier in the week and then won a nail-biting one-point victory over Los Angeles on Friday, which puts them in a great position as the regular season comes to a close.

Not to mention that they did so without star guard Caitlin Clark, who is still sidelined with a right groin strain she suffered on July 15.

Aug 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after a teammate makes a basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.

Caitlin Clark's Pregame Outfit for Fever vs. Valkyries Turns Heads

While Clark is still inactive, she did come along with the Fever for their three-game West Coast trip, which includes stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Phoenix. And the outfit Clark wore for the second leg of this road trip is catching a lot of attention.

The Fever's X account posted a photo of several players making their entrances at the Valkyries' Chase Center arena on Sunday. One of the photos is on Clark, who is rocking a white jacket with no shirt on underneath, and what appears to be a visible white sports bra. She's also wearing khaki jeans and white and blue shoes.

hello from the bay ✌️ pic.twitter.com/ECfJPhK50j — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 31, 2025

X user @caitscroptop posted a video of Clark flashing peace signs while making her entrance, with the caption "caitlin in the bay".

caitlin in the bay pic.twitter.com/BNmrL0LR2k — lo (@caitscroptop) August 31, 2025

Will Caitlin Clark Play Against the Phoenix Mercury?

While all indications are that Clark is progressing in her return from injury and is practicing with the team right now, it seems unlikely that she's going to face Phoenix on September 2.

Instead, a more realistic return timeline might be when the Fever face the Chicago Sky on September 5, or when they match up against the Washington Mystics on the road on September 7.

Or perhaps Clark might remain sidelined until the playoffs begin. It's still too early to tell when she'll be back, so fans will have to continue keeping their eyes peeled for any updates.

