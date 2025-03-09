Caitlin Clark Takes Clear Stance About Her Role and Goal for Fever Offense
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark will be playing alongside a lot of firepower during the 2025 WNBA season.
This is owed to the impressive offseason that the Fever's front office produced, including them re-signing Kelsey Mitchell, signing Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson, and Brianna Turner, and trading for Sophie Cunningham.
Add these players to the weapons that Indiana's offense already boasts and the Fever seem likely to be the WNBA's most lethal offense in 2025.
While Clark is best known for her scoring abilities, she's also a generational talent as a passer and playmaker for her team. And during her March 9 keynote speaking engagement at the Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) Meeting, Clark discussed that her role early on in Fever games is typically more dependent on passing.
"There's always a game plan, there's always a scouting report. I think as a point guard (which is my position), my first goal when a game starts is to get my teammates involved," Clark said of her strategy early on in games, per an X post from @nosyone4.
"You don't always want to come out firing right away. Sometimes you do, but I think getting your teammates involved, that's going to make things a lot easier for myself. It's going to open up the court more. It's my role to kind of orchestrate the team on the court, and kind of be the coach on the court in a way. You need to be the extension of your coach.
"I would say you strategize, you go through the scouting report. Even going into games, we know the first three we're going to run. We talk about that in the locker room before the game starts," Clark added.
It's cool to hear Clark take such a mature, selfless stance on orchestrating her team's offense.