Caitlin Clark Tapped Out Before Fever Season Even Ended
The Indiana Fever have their final game of the 2024 regular season against the Washington Mystics on Thursday.
Given that Indiana has already locked up the No. 6 seed in the playoffs, this game is essentially meaningless for them (aside from the fact that they'll finish the year with a record over .500 if they win, but that's semantics).
Therefore, it's unlikely that most of the Fever's top players (like Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell) will play anywhere close to their average minutes per game against Washington.
What's for sure is that the Fever's morale appears to be high on Thursday. This is proven by a clip of Fever player Katie Lou Samuelson getting Clark sprawled out on the ground and placed in a chokehold during Indiana's pregame shootaround.
The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland posted a video of this exchange on X with the caption, "Gonna go out on a limb and say Caitlin Clark and the Fever are loose before tonight’s regular season finale as they’ve already locked up the No. 6 seed."
The video shows Clark tapping out to Samuelson's choke, the two getting up with big smiles on their faces, then Clark running back to one side of the court.
While Fever head coach Christie Sides could reasonably be worried about her franchise player getting hurt in this exchange, her laughing and clapping in the background shows that she's not too concerned.
Given how stressful it must have been for Indiana to climb back into playoff position after starting the season with a 1-8 record, they deserve to let loose a little bit on Thursday before the playoffs begin.