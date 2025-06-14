Caitlin Clark Torches Liberty With Insane First Quarter Shooting Spree After Injury

The Indiana Fever are facing the undefeated WNBA defending champion New York Liberty at their home court, Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena, on June 14. But the biggest story heading into this game was star guard Caitlin Clark making her return after missing the past five games because of a left quad strain she suffered when the Fever played the Liberty on May 24.

There was some question about how Clark would look in her first game in three weeks, specifically about whether she might have to shake off any rust when it comes to her scoring and playmaking.

But Clark quickly proved that would not be the case, as she immediately started cooking as soon as the game began. No. 22 finished the first quarter with 14 points, including three made three-pointers. And all three of these three-pointers came in about 38 seconds.

Caitlin Clark just scored 9 points in less than 45 seconds 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/SWBk9PhI4g — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 14, 2025

Clark added another two threes shortly into the second quarter, putting her on pace to reach over 40 points as the game continues.

The Nike basketball account got in on the fun, as they made an X post that wrote, "When @CaitlinClark22 makes it rain, it pours."

Regardless of how many points she ends up with, Clark being back on the basketball court (and getting right back to cooking her opponents with contested long-range threes and elite passing) is fantastic for the entire sport of basketball.

But all Clark surely cares about right now is handing the New York Liberty their first loss of the 2025 regular season.

