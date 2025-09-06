Caitlin Clark Trolls Chicago Sky Turnover With Emphatic Bench Gesture

Indiana Fever fans would obviously prefer if superstar guard Caitlin Clark were on the court against the Chicago Sky on September 5 rather than relegated to the sidelines. However, this is the reality they now have had to deal with (and have had to deal with ever since July 15, and for much of the Fever's 2025 season before that) because Clark will be missing the remainder of this year.

However, while No. 22 is surely not in good spirits right now, given how much of a competitor she is, she still deserves a lot of credit. Clark has always taken time before and after games to sign autographs and interact with her fans, regardless of whether she's playing in the game or not.

Not to mention that her competitiveness doesn't calm down just because she isn't playing. She's one of the most animated players one will ever see on the bench, and has hilarious sideline moments that go viral during many of the Fever's games, despite her doing so while in street clothes.

Sep 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) signs autographs before a game against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

And Clark's animated sideline exchanges give Fever fans something to laugh about and keep them entertained, at a time when they'd prefer to be fawning over what No. 22 is accomplishing on the court.

Caitlin Clark Trolls Chicago Sky Turnover in Hilarious Fashion

The bench entertainment Clark provides continued on Friday, in the first half of the Fever's game against the Chicago Sky. After the Sky committed a turnover at one point, a fan in the stands got a video (which was posted on X by @Fever_Rising_) of Clark getting out of her seat with Aliyah Boston and doing an emphatic point towards the other direction, emphasizing the change of possession that stemmed from the turnover.

It seemed that Clark and Boston's antics had the entire Fever bench laughing, and surely got a similar reaction from whoever in Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena saw Clark do it in real time.

Indiana is having its way with Chicago (who are playing without Angel Reese, who has been suspended for the game because of getting too many technical fouls this season) on Friday, as they appear to be cruising to an easy victory.

Even without Clark for most of the season, it seems all but guaranteed that the Fever will be making the postseason, especially if they beat Chicago on Friday and either the Los Angeles Sparks or the Seattle Storm loses against the teams they're playing on September 5.

Fans can expect more sideline antics from Clark if the Fever reach the playoffs.

