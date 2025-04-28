Caitlin Clark Wants Fans to Know This About Fever Before 2025 WNBA Season
The Indiana Fever are entering the 2025 season with extremely high expectations after cementing themselves as the WNBA's most popular team one year ago.
Indiana's popularity is owed to superstar guard Caitlin Clark, who is a generational talent and household name that has transformed the Fever into must-see TV. Combine Clark with a re-tooled roster that includes several veterans who know what it takes to win WNBA titles (because they've done so), and Indiana is now an immensely popular team that can also compete for championships.
This is why the expectations are high. However, before the Fever can win a 2025 title, they have to make it through training camp and then a 44-game regular season.
The Fever's social media team posted a video on April 28 that asked Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston what they want fans to know about the Indiana Fever.
"I think that we play basketball the right way. We love playing in front of our fans. We’re building a championship-winning team. We’re excited about it. We're excited about all the pieces that we've added, [and] a great coaching staff. And we're fired up and working hard. And I think we play basketball the right way," Clark answered.
"We give our fans a lot to cheer about. And also, we love our teammates and work really hard."
All of the excitement that Clark and Fever fans have conveyed to this point will finally culminate on the basketball court during Indiana's two preseason games this weekend.