Caitlin Clark Was One Angel Reese Vote From Being Unanimous WNBA Rookie of the Year
After keeping fans waiting for what has felt like forever, the WNBA has finally announced the winner of the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.
And it should come as no surprise that the winner is Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.
A graphic that the WNBA's X account posted on Thursday displays many of the reasons why Clark deserved this award.
"➡️ Recorded the most assists in a single season
➡️ Led the Indiana Fever to their first 20-win szn since 2015
➡️ First rookie to record a triple-double
➡️ First player in WNBA history to lead the league in assists and 3PM per game," were the accolades that the WNBA mentioned in their post.
Yet, there were many other achievements that could have also been included.
However, despite this staggering success, Clark came one vote shy of winning the award unanimously.
She received 66 of the 67 first-place votes. The lone other Rookie of the Year vote went to Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
There's no question that Reese produced an extraordinary rookie season that would have certainly won her the award if not for Clark. Yet, the fact that someone selected her over the Fever star guard for ROTY is head-scratching, to say the least.
Chances are that Reese's Rookie of the Year voter was the same person who gave her fourth place in the 2024 WNBA MVP voting.
Regardless of who cast this vote for the Chicago Sky superstar, the bottom line is that Clark is your 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. And the fact that it probably should have been unanimous adds yet another chapter to this iconic rivalry between Clark and Reese.