Caitlin Clark Was One Angel Reese Vote From Being Unanimous WNBA Rookie of the Year

YOUR 2024 WNBA @KIA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR 🏆



Caitlin Clark redefined what it means to be a rookie, conquering WNBA milestones and setting new standards in just Year 1



➡️ Recorded the most assists in a single season

➡️ Led the Indiana Fever to their first 20-win szn since 2015

➡️… pic.twitter.com/L4AHXmFW4q