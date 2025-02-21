Cam Newton Offers Honest Opinion of Angel Reese
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese is undoubtedly one of the world's most polarizing sports figures.
Everybody seems to have an opinion on everything that Reese says or does, both on and off the court. While this has certainly helped influence and further her superstardom, the former LSU Tigers standout has also noted how exhausting it is to be under a microscope at all times.
While Reese has received more than her fair share of criticism, she has also received her flowers from many influential figures in the sports world. And this was made the case during her February 20 episode of Unapologetically Angel, which featured former Carolina Panthers quarterback and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton as a special guest.
"Angel, you have such a calling. Just to understand like, from a parent that has daughters, and for my daughters to know you, that's not normal," Newton said at one point in the live show, which was filmed in New Orleans on the same weekend as Super Bowl LIX.
"I just want you to know you have so much responsibility for the culture and you’ve been doing it, and wearing it so well—and I’m just so proud.”
It's really cool to hear Newton praising Reese in this way, especially in discussing how Reese continues to positively influence young generations of females like his daughters.
Reese and Newton also discussed getting Newton's children (of which there are eight) to one of Reese's Chicago Sky games during the 2025 season. Given how great Reese has been with some of her other young fans, this would surely be a memorable experience.