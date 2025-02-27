Cameron Brink Reveals Her Painfully Relatable Reason For Paige Bueckers Support
Former Stanford Cardinals women's basketball superstar Cameron Brink was one of the most hyped prospects in the 2024 WNBA Draft, which is proven by her getting selected by the Los Angeles Sparks with the draft's No. 2 pick.
While Brink's rookie season got off to a solid start, tragedy struck during a game against the Connecticut Sun on June 18, 2024, when Brink slipped on the court and fell awkwardly to the ground in the first quarter.
Brink was seen clutching her knee right away, and had to be helped to the locker room. Soon after, it was revealed that she suffered a torn ACL in her left knee, which would require surgery and keep her sidelined for the rest of the 2024 season.
Not only did this mean Brink would miss the rest of the Sparks' campaign, but she was slotted to compete for Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics in 3x3 basketball, which she of course had to miss.
Brink is still on the road to recovery, hoping to make her return at some point in Los Angeles' 2025 campaign. She was interviewed by USA Today Sports on February 26 and revealed an injury-related reason why she's showing another women's basketball star her support.
"Definitely, I am rooting for Paige [Bueckers], my girl Paige," Brink said when asked who she's rooting for in the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. "Because I just admire the journey she has been on, we're both ACL girlies, so we know what it's like to recover from injury."
Brink is alluding to Bueckers (who currently plays for the UConn Huskies) having suffered a torn ACL in 2022, which she has since recovered fully from.
There was some thought that Brink and Bueckers (who is the projected No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft) were going to become teammates in Los Angeles if the Sparks landed that top pick in the Draft lottery. But the Wings received the top pick instead.
However, that surely won't stop Brink and Bueckers from showing each other support as their WNBA careers progress.