Candace Parker Assesses Caitlin Clark WNBA 'Resentful' Narrative With 5-Word Message
A common narrative around the WNBA that refuses to die down is whether there is any resentment among league veterans and former players to the sport's current crop of superstars (namely Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese) for receiving so much credit for the WNBA's boom in popularity, especially because these players had set the foundation for the stars of today.
Few people are better suited to speak on this than WNBA legend Candace Parker, who retired right before Clark and Reese's rookie 2024 season. And Parker gave her take on this during a June 3 appearance on First Take.
Stephen A. Smith posed to Parker, "There were an abundance of women doing tremendous, tremendous work on behalf of the WNBA... and you just sense that folks were feeling an absence of appreciation for what they had done... to bring the WNBA to where it is now. Can you speak to that collective frustration that some may have been feeling? And whether or not you think it's something that's being overcome?"
"It's so crazy to me, because I'm asked so many times if I'm resentful in any type of way for where for the WNBA is right now," Parker responded. "My job was to leave the game better than where I came into it. You think Cheryl Miller is resentful for me that I had a league to play in? No. She's being the mentor that she is, and she's supporting and loving... and I'm doing the same for Caitlin Clark and all the women in the WNBA.
Parker later added, "I think that rivalry is super important. I think conversation is super important... but I want to keep it within the lines of the game. And I think that's what's the most important."
"The key is: Let's keep it about basketball," Parker continued. "That's my thing. And when we do that, then we're able to really grow the game and what it represents... so I think the WNBA as a whole is in an amazing place."
Parker summarizing this message with, "Let's keep it about basketball" speaks volumes. What's for sure is that women's basketball is blessed to have someone like Parker as an ambassador.