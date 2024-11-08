Candace Parker Calls Out Networks for Burying WNBA Before Caitlin Clark's Arrival
WNBA legend Candace Parker is witnessing the boom in popularity that women's basketball is experiencing in real-time.
Unfortunately for her, the sport's exponential growth arrived right after she retired.
Parker understands that this increase in interest is owed to superstars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese now in the league. But she also feels like the networks who've been in charge of bringing the WNBA to viewers didn't do the league (or its past superstars) any favors during her playing career — and she called them out for it during her appearance on a recent episode of "The Deal" with Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly.
"[The WNBA] is 28 years young. There a lot of leagues that it took to year 30 to really make a growth, so it's coming," Parker said. "The crazy think that I think, it's little fixes. And this is where my role is, is to question and to push and to encourage.
"ABC, the first time they put the Women's NCAA game on ABC was the first year that Caitlin Clark made the championship game. Are you surprised that the viewership was up? Are you surprised that people actually saw the product? It was buried for so long on ESPN," she continued.
"There's so many times during the NCAA game, and even in the WNBA playoffs... The NBA doesn't want to clash with NFL playoffs or NFL opening week. So why would we then put the WNBA? I don't care if that's the time slot that they're giving you. Let's fight for another one or let's find something else."
Parker then goes on to discuss how the rise of streaming and social media is making women's basketball more accessible than ever, which is coming at the perfect time because the sport's biggest superstars (such as Paige Bueckers) are now joining the WNBA.
While Parker might have missed the WNBA's current boom during her playing days, her voice can still make a massive positive impact on the sport's growth.