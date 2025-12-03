Candace Parker Conveys Where She Wants Azzi Fudd to Play in WNBA

Now that it's known that the No. 1 pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft belongs to the Dallas Wings, there is a lot of chatter about what the Wings will do with this pick.

There's a chance that Dallas could ultimately decide to trade this pick in exchange for a proven veteran player. However, given that this is a rebuilding team that's more than one veteran player away from being competitive in the league, trading this pick wouldn't seem to make much sense. Instead, the front office will likely pick whichever college (or overseas) player they believe has the most potential of being a superstar at the professional level.

Many want the Wings to draft UConn Huskies superstar Azzi Fudd, if only because she's in a relationship with Wings guard and the 2025 WNBA Draft's No. 1 overall pick, Paige Bueckers. But if Arike Ogunbowale remains with Dallas after this offseason (which is a major "if"), it doesn't seem like Fudd would be the best fit for the Wings.

Instead, they might prefer to take Spanish center Awa Fam or UCLA Bruins star Lauren Betts with that top pick, as Dallas clearly needs a strong frontcourt presence to pair with Bueckers.

Nov 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) takes the court during player introductions before the game against the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Candace Parker Speaks About Where She Wants Azzi Fudd to Land

After the Wings, the Minnesota Lynx have the 2026 WNBA Draft's No. 2 pick. And WNBA legend Candace Parker conveyed that she wants Fudd to end up in Minnesota during a December 3 episode of her Post Moves podcast.

Fever star Aliyah Boston noted that she could see the Wings selecting Fudd with the No. 1 pick. Parker then added, "Yeah. I think for Azzi, I would love to see her, I would probably love to see her end up with Minnesota. Minnesota would be great. I think that the action, and you're coming into a team that's already really good."

"I think that Minnesota would be great for her, too," Boston added of Fudd. "The offense."

Parker also noted that Fudd would seem to be a good fit with the Seattle Storm, who have the No. 3 pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Parker later added, "I'm still living with Azzi being with the Lynx."

"Honestly, I like Azzi with Minnesota, as well. When you look at the way UConn plays... That's Minnesota. They're moving that ball, spacing the floor," Boston added.

It's going to be very exciting to see what these teams do with their top picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

