Candace Parker Explains Why She Shuns Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Comparisons
The landscape of women's basketball was forever changed when Angel Reese taunted Caitlin Clark in the final moments of the 2023 NCAA national championship game, when Clark was playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Reese was on the LSU Tigers.
This viral moment catapulted Clark and Reese into new levels of superstardom, igniting a rivalry that has continued up until the present, where these two have emerged as the biggest stars in women's basketball.
Because of this rivalry, Clark and Reese's accomplishments on the court are often compared with one another, despite them playing completely different positions. And these comparisons allow fans to drive a wedge deeper into what's already an emotionally charged topic of conversation.
WNBA icon Candace Parker delivered her own verdict on Clark getting compared with Reese and vice versa during her June 7 appearance on Jemele Hill's Spolitics podcast.
"I just think that it's like comparing apples and oranges. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, it's like, what are we doing?" Parker said. "They like doing the Magic [Johnson] and the [Larry] Bird comparison. Well, they played similar positions... They at least kind of matched up. Like, what are we doing?
"I'm not falling into that, I'm not into the comparison. I think that there are a number of things that Angel can improve on, will improve on in the situation she's in. And I think Caitlin Clark has done that even in her first year, in terms of being able to be that floor general," Parker continued.
Parker is clearly tired of any comparisons between these two 23-year-old superstars.