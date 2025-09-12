Candace Parker Gets 'Extremely Clear' About WNBA MVP

The 2025 WNBA regular season is now at its very end. As soon as the final buzzer hits on the Las Vegas Aces' road game against the Los Angeles Sparks on September 11, every team will have finished all 44 regular season games.

While this means that many storylines will be put to rest, the debate around the 2025 WNBA MVP award is still as lively as ever. As it currently stands, most believe that the award is between A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and Alyssa Thomas. Although the sentiment is that it's ultimately going to be either Wilson or Collier who secures the award, despite Thomas having produced another incredible season.

By the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, many thought that Napheesa Collier had the award locked up, given that she put together a fantastic first half and the Lynx had been dominating everybody.

But then everything changed once All-Star weekend ended. Collier missed several weeks with an injury while the Las Vegas Aces went on an insane winning streak that remains active at 15 games while they face off against the Sparks. And this is largely because of A'ja Wilson, who has shown why she's a three-time WNBA MVP — and is making a case for why she deserves a fourth award.

Sep 7, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) competes against the Chicago Sky during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena.

Candace Parker Conveys A'ja Wilson's Case for WNBA MVP

WNBA legend Candace Parker has spent time as Wilson's teammate on the Aces and knows how great she is. This is why it wasn't a surprise to hear her declare Wilson as her pick for 2025 WNBA MVP during a September 10 episode of the Post Moves podcast.

"The entire WNBA is hating the Aces as their win streak continues," Parker said. "A'ja Wilson... I mean, she's averaging 27.4 points per game during that win streak. 12 rebounds, 2.4 assists.

"I think that the MVP race is done. I think Napheesa had the MVP before she got injured, but after her injury, I think A'ja has made it extremely clear. And in their head-to-head matchup, so that's what everybody looks at," she added.

Fever center Aliyah Boston then noted how Wilson is guarded much differently than Collier, suggesting that Wilson has an even tougher time than Collier when it comes to generating offense.

It's hard to disagree with Parker's take at this point, and it would come as a surprise to many if Wilson doesn't win her fourth WNBA MVP after this extraordinary 2025 campaign.

