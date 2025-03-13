Candace Parker Moved to Tears Sharing Wisdom From Tennessee Legend Pat Summitt
By the time she announced her retirement from the WNBA in the spring of 2024, Candace Parker already cemented herself as one of the greatest women's basketball players of all time. This is proven by her three WNBA championships, two WNBA MVP awards, seven WNBA All-Star appearances, and countless other accolades she amassed.
And Parker's greatness wasn't limited to the professional level, as she produced two NCAA National Championships and two NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player awards while playing at the University of Tennessee, under the legendary Pat Summitt, whose legacy continues to live on among the Volunteers' program.
During a recent appearance on the Storytime with Lekfoe show, Parker got emotional when speaking about a piece of Summitt's wisdom that has stuck with her to this day.
"I would say eye contact is really, really, really important," Parker said when Adam Lefkoe asked her about a "Summittism" that still holds value, per an X post from Bri Lewerke. "And she was the first person that really made me truly look at her when she would talk. And so now when I'm at home, and I'm parenting my son, my son says 'Look at me! Look at me!' like all the time, because I didn't realize I say that all the time."
Parker then began tearing up before adding, "You're gonna get me emotional, but [Summitt] had this crystal blue stare that she could get you to want to run through walls. And so being able to carry on her legacy is truly important."
Props to Parker for being willing to open up and let the world see her emotional side when conveying this resonant story about a basketball legend.