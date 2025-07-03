Women's Fastbreak On SI

Candace Parker Praises Caitlin Clark Amid Role in 'Interesting' WNBA Narrative

WNBA icon Candace Parker showed Caitlin Clark love while getting deep about a common narrative in women's basketball.
Grant Young|
Oct 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; TNT broadcaster Candace Parker during the Golden State Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; TNT broadcaster Candace Parker during the Golden State Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has captivated the women's basketball community ever since the infamous 2023 NCAA championship game. However, many would argue that this rivalry has evolved into something much deeper and perhaps more menacing than what transpires between these two superstars on the court.

And the sports media sphere often deserves the blame for this menacing narrative. This is the sentiment that basketball icon Candace Parker shared during a July 2 episode of the All Facts No Brakes podcast.

"The narrative behind women's sports is so interesting because they want to judge you for everything other than basketball, and every other element of life... but then, they want to turn around and then, when it's convenient, judge you for basketball. So it's just like, you can't win," Parker said after being asked her opinion on the Clark vs. Reese rivalry.

"In women's sports, can we just make it about basketball? Can we make it about winning and losing?" She added. "Lets just get this straight: Have [Clark and Reese] grown the game? 100%. Has their rivalry helped in that? 100%.

"Is Caitlin Clark a freaking baller? Is she a generational player? Is she fun to watch? 100%. Do people watch them when they compete and scrutinize every single thing? Yes... It's just an interesting dynamic," Parker continued.

Parker is clearly tired about everything surrounding Clark and Reese's rivalry that doesn't pertain to the basketball court, and would instead keep the focus on the incredible feats these two have accomplished (and will surely continue to accomplish) in their respective careers.

Recommended Reading:

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Share on XFollow GrvntYoung
Home/News