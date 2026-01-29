Candace Parker Puts Dislike Aside in Picking Geno Auriemma

It's not a secret that there is no love lost between Candace Parker and Geno Auriemma. In fact, Parker has never been shy about stating this bluntly.

"It's not beef. It's just we don't like each other," Parker said of Auriemma in a TikTok posted by Complex Sports in June.

"I grew up in an era where, if you wronged my brother, I didn't like you. It's just like that. Pat [Summitt] did not mess with Geno. So therefore, I didn't mess with him. It was a rivalry, and then it kind of boiled over into putting on the same USA jersey," she added.

Love this answer from Candace Parker where she talks about how we as a society, especially women, need to be okay with not liking each other pic.twitter.com/5BQkCY2lHy — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) June 19, 2025

"The best feeling is knowing you don't like each other. There's not beef, because we moved past it."

And it appears that is indeed the case for Parker, because despite any dislike for the legendary UConn coach, she did not hesitate to pick him when presented with the choice of Auriemma or South Carolina's Dawn Staley.

Parker and Aliyah Boston field viewer questions on their Post Moves podcast and one presented the query asking who is the greatest coach right now between Staley and Auriemma.

"I'm sorry, but if you go by championships...coach Geno has his squad playing right, especially right now. Anytime you're being asked about a drought because they didn't have a championship for a while, that means that you're really good, when people are like why haven't you won a championship, as opposed to other teams where winning a championship is a big deal," Parker replied.

candace parker takes her nemesis geno auriemma over dawn staley as the current greatest coach right now… pic.twitter.com/OWf3phmYq0 — Bi⚡️ERK (@BizerkJerk) January 28, 2026

She then went on playfully prod the viewer for putting her in that position.

"You did this, you wanted me to have to say Geno. You wanted me to have to say him."

Candace Parker and Geno Auriemma Have a History

Dec 7, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the DePaul Blue Demons at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Of course, the bad blood between Parker and Auriemma has ties to college rivalries, with Parker having attended Tennessee. But there was also some tension between the two around Team USA.

Parker was famously not selected for the Olympics roster in 2016, when Auriemma was the coach.

The then WNBA star had this to say about the decision in an interview with Taylor Rooks in 2021.

"I don't think I personally fit, I don't think Geno Auriemma wanted me on the team. I think it is one of those things where it's like cool, like just tell me and then don't beat around the bush."

Parker has made it clear she thinks it is necessary for women's sports to reach a point where it is ok for two figures can not like each other without it being a big deal, and she proved any history between her and Auriemma won't cloud her judgment when sharing basketball opinions.

