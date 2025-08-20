Candace Parker Reveals 'Cardinal Sin' for WNBA Referees

The WNBA's players and coaches are fed up with the league's referees. While this has always been a prevailing issue (as it is with any other sport), it seems to have reached a boiling point in 2025. This is shown by many players and coaches calling out referees for their uneven whistles and inconsistencies, even to the point where their incorrect calls are shaping the outcomes of games.

A great example of this is what Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White said after her team's August 12 loss against the Dallas Wings, where she noted, "Yeah, it was a physical game, you know? I think there's a double standard in how people get their calls. I think Kelsey Mitchell, number one, is held or chucked on every freaking possession, and never gets a call off the ball. I think Aliyah Boston is the worst officiated player in the league. She never gets a call.

"And there's a double standard there, certainly. But, again, if it's gonna be physical, and you're gonna allow us to be physical, then allow both teams to be physical. If you're gonna call the holds, and you're gonna call the chucks, then call it both ways. I think we've been pretty consistent in what we're asking for, and I don't feel like it was consistent — especially for those two," White added.

Candace Parker, Aliyah Boston Speak on WNBA Officiating

WNBA legend Candace Parker and Fever center Aliyah Boston spoke about these comments from White in an August 20 episode of their Post Moves podcast, which opened up a broader discussion about the league's current referees.

"For me, you know, the anger [from players], where the ref is just standing there, like waiting for the free throw. And then somebody comes over there, hot, from something that happened four [possessions] ago? I would just have to be like, calm down," Parker said with a laugh.

"See, the refs that I respect the most are the ones that understand when they messed up, and they don't give you a technical. The refs that are appalled that you just got your arms slapped off and you're hot, then they T you up? That is the cardinal sin," Parker added.

Given that Parker's playing career ended before the 2024 season, her being able to relate to current WNBA referee gripes shows that little has changed in that regard since her playing days.

