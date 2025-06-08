Candace Parker's Stance on Chicago Sky Coach Speaks Volumes
The Chicago Sky suffered a brutal 79-52 loss to the Indiana Fever on June 7, thus giving Chicago a 2-5 record to start the 2025 WNBA season ahead of their June 10 contest against the defending champion New York Liberty.
This was surely not the start that first-year head coach Tyler Marsh had envisioned when he accepted the job to become Chicago's new leader last year. Not only is his offense struggling to find consistency and the defense dealing with several mental lapses each game, but he might have lost his starting point guard, Courtney Vandersloot (who is the team's conductor on the court), for a significant amount of time after she suffered a knee injury on Saturday.
Marsh has come under some criticism as a result of this tough start. However, WNBA legend Candace Parker (who played under Marsh when he was an assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces) sent a strong message about him as a coach during a June 7 episode of Spolitics.
"For me, first and foremost, I think that she has the correct coach for her," Parker said of Sky star Angel Reese. "Tyler Marsh is one of the best coaches I have ever played for... He's the most knowledgeable person, he's a great skill developer. I mean, he almost single-handedly turned Jackie Young's shot into what it is.
"And I say that in I think she's a great situation," Parker continued.
It's cool to hear Parker continue to have Marsh's back, despite many within the WNBA community already counting him out in Chicago.