Candace Parker Sends LeBron James' PR Team Message Over Caitlin Clark NBA 2K Dunk

There is a lot of excitement about the upcoming NBA 2K26 game. While WNBA teams and the league rosters have been included in past iterations of this iconic video game franchise, the NBA 2K25 game saw a 43% increase in users and a 388% spike in games played with these WNBA teams, according to a press release from the WNBA league office.

Of course, this boom is largely the result of basketball fans getting to play with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark in the game, who was a rookie when NBA 2K25 was released. Clark is a huge part of all the WNBA's boom in growth and popularity over the past 18 or so months, and the increase in attention the WNBA received in NBA 2K25 is another example of that.

Now, with NBA 2K26's release coming very soon (it's scheduled for global release on September 5), the video game is doing everything it can to drum up more excitement. And one way that did so is by including Caitlin Clark posterizing NBA legend LeBron James in a recent commercial for the game, which has since gone viral on social media.

NBA 2K has Caitlin Clark DUNKING on LeBron James 🤣 pic.twitter.com/d1WCDPsrIc — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) August 16, 2025

Candace Parker Speaks on Caitlin Clark's NBA 2K Dunk on LeBron James

WNBA legend Candace Parker does a weekly podcast with Clark's Fever teammate Aliyah Boston that's called Post Moves. And during the duo's August 20 episode, they discussed this viral video game clip of No. 22 dunking on No. 23.

"Caitlin Clark dunking on Bron, and then flexing and standing over the king?!" Parker said to Boston while they watched the viral video together.

"That's crazy work," Boston said several times with a laugh.

A bit later in the episode, the two couldn't help but come back to this hilarious NBA 2K video.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) claps her hands in excitement with Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) on Sunday, July 13, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Aliyah Boston said that she would prefer to face the Lakers if she were playing as the Fever in NBA 2K, given that clip of Caitlin dunking on LeBron, they played the video game clip again, and Candace Parker added, "This is wild right here!"

"This is awful," Parker continued with a laugh. "But LeBron's PR team has got to get rid of that. I don't care if it is a video game. Like, look at his arms. Not the king! Come on, man. You can't do that to Bron. Don't do that."

While Parker and Boston's comments were clearly tongue-in-cheek, LeBron's PR team would probably still prefer that this video game clip did not exist.

