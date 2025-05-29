Candace Parker Shares Candid Assessment of Caitlin Clark's WNBA Treatment
One narrative that has been getting a lot of attention in the women's basketball community throughout the 2025 WNBA regular season (as well as in 2024) is the physical treatment that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is subject to from opponents during games.
Clark is currently sidelined with a left quad strain, which will keep her out for at least the next three games. And while this injury isn't related to how physical teams are guarding her, there's no doubt that the scouting report on Clark is to try and push her around as much as possible without being called for a foul.
This has led to speculation on whether it's fair for Clark to get guarded this way. And it prompted a TMZ reporter to ask WNBA legend Candace Parker about Clark's treatment, which has since been reposted on social media.
While Parker was trying to load her groceries into her car, the TMZ reporter asked, "I wanted to ask about people being a little physical with Caitlin... Do you feel like she's being treated unfairly, like in her games and stuff like that?"
"You know, it's definitely like, star players aren't ever treated fairly," Parker responded with a chuckle, per an X post from @Krysta____.
Props to Parker for being willing to speak about this in what felt like an intrusion of privacy from the TMZ reporter, especially because the camera and questions clearly caught her off guard.
Still, her sentiment about Clark's treatment suggests that fans shouldn't expect anything different regarding the physicality No. 22 is subject to anytime soon.