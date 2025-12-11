Candace Parker Sounds Off on 'Wild' Detail in New WNBA CBA Proposal

In a December 2 article, Front Office Sports WNBA insider Annie Costabile revealed several jarring details of the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) proposal that the WNBA league office offered the players.

"The league has removed team housing from proposals submitted to the Women’s National Basketball Players Association—including the most recent," Costabile wrote. She later added, "The league has also proposed lengthening the season, including an earlier start date that is expected to interfere with the NCAA tournament and potentially other leagues... The start date for training camp could be as early as mid-March."

The fact that the WNBA is trying to start training camp in the middle of the NCAA season sent many fans into a frenzy, given the impacts this would have on rookies each season, who already have an extremely limited amount of time to acclimate to their new team and prepare for the WNBA season after getting drafted.

Not to mention that removing in-season housing from players (which teams have been required to provide players with for a long time) would add another layer of stress, especially from players who are on temporary contracts and don't know how long they'll be living in a city.

Oct 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert talks during a presser before the start of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Candace Parker Calls Out "Wild" WNBA CBA Proposal Detail

WNBA legend Candace Parker has never been afraid to speak her mind on all things women's basketball. And she didn't mince words about this most recent proposal offer during a December 10 episode of her Post Moves podcast with Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston.

After Boston criticized the aforementioned aspects of the newest proposal, Parker said, "I think the thing that jumps out to me is the lack of conversation of extending the roster. So, making sure there's more players that can be on your roster. Also, mid-March [training camp start] is wild, considering there are players that are still going to be playing. Like, I got drafted the day after my season ended."

"I thought that was insane," Parker added. "In women's basketball, because women are required to stay the four years or until they graduate, a lot of the No.1 picks are going to be missing training camp. And those are the centerpieces of your franchise. So that's what sticks out to me the most initially."

Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston react to the latest CBA proposal — including the reported removal of in-season housing and a longer season.



"I think the thing that jumps out to me is the lack of conversation of extending the roster...also mid-March is WILD considering there are… pic.twitter.com/HbEZkyT3bQ — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) December 10, 2025

"I think there's a lot to discuss and figure out on both sides before the January 9 deadline," Parker continued.

Parker is certainly correct about the potential problems the mid-March training camp start date would pose for rookies.

