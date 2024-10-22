Cardbreakers Have Priceless Reaction to Pulling Coveted Caitlin Clark Card
Earlier this month, we wrote an article about a sports trading card company Panini pricing their new WNBA boxes at $3,000, as part of what's called a Dutch Auction.
This was massive news within the card-breaking community, as it allowed the opportunity to receive an autographed Caitlin Clark Gold Vinyl Rookie Auto 1/1 card, which is currently the most sought-after women's basketball card in the world right now.
The fact that this box was priced at $3,000 for the Dutch Auction blew many fans who don't break cards away because it seems like an absurdly high price for what would seem to be a very slim chance of pulling this coveted Clark card.
Then again, Clark's most recent other autographed 1/1 Panini cards have been selling for nearly close to $100,000 according to The Athletic's Brooks Peck, so pulling one would constitute life-changing money for many people.
While the odds of receiving the card are slim, they aren't zero, which is proven by a Monday TikTok from @BackyardBreaks that showed them breaking the card while live-streaming.
The video shows the Backyard Breaks (which is a show dedicated to breaking card packs) host slowly pulling out the Clark card and realizing what it was. Then chaos ensued among him and those also in the room, concluding with the card-breaker face down and legs flailing in a trash can.
After the card puller got pulled out of the trash can by his buddies and simmered down some, he posted a photo of the Clark card on X.
There's a good chance this card will re-sell for over $100,000. How's that for a good Monday?