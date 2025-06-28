Cathy Engelbert Pours Cold Water on WNBA Referee Criticism

While complaints about referees, officials, and umpires are an unavoidable aspect of any sport, regardless of the level, the frustration about WNBA referees has been particularly apparent during the 2025 season.

Much of this discussion stemmed from how referees mishandled several scuffles during the Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun game on June 17, which led to multiple ejections and essentially an all-out brawl right before the game ended. However, that's far from the only time referees have been called out, as several coaches have expressed their own anger about certain calls and decisions made after games.

But WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert didn't seem to care much about any criticism, which was conveyed by quotes she had in a June 27 article by the Washington Post.

“There’s always room for growth and improvement in officiating,” Engelbert said. “I do find it interesting when you sit in the chair I sit in that no winning team ever complains about officiating; no losing team ever doesn’t complain about officiating.”

She later added, “I acknowledge that these individuals are human. They miss things. We evaluate them. They go through an extensive evaluation process. When they come into the league, they go to do a thorough training, extensive training education process.”

It appears that Engelbert believes that she has more pressing issues to attend to than worrying about her league's referees at this point. And while she's right in suggesting that every referee is bound to make mistakes every once in a while, her apathy about this narrative will likely rub some people the wrong way.

