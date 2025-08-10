Celtics Legend Asserts WNBA Should Be 'Kissing the Ground' Caitlin Clark Walks On

While the 2025 WNBA season has not been short of excitement, there's no doubt that a huge portion of the fan base has been disappointed about how Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark's campaign has gone to this point.

This is because Clark has missed a majority of the season with various soft tissue injuries. The most recent of these has to do with her groin and has kept her sidelined since July 15. And given that there's currently no indication of when Clark might return, WNBA ratings have continued to dip in her absence.

Celtics Legend Bob Cousy Makes Strong Caitlin Clark Statement

It's no secret that Clark being healthy and performing on the court is crucial for the WNBA to continue its massive boom in growth and popularity.

And Boston Celtics icon Bob Cousy (who was a six-time NBA champion, the 1957 NBA MVP, a 13-time NBA All-Star, an eight-time NBA assists leader, and has had his No. 14 retired by the Celtics) shared this sentiment with a strong quote, which was conveyed in an August 8 article from the Boston Globe.

“She’s had a tremendous impact on that league and their earning potential. They should be kissing the ground she walks on, not trying to foul her and get her out of the game," he added, which was shared in an August 10 X post from Yahoo Sports.

One has got to respect the 97-year-old Cousy's blunt verdict on Clark's value to the WNBA. And while perhaps many people wouldn't be willing to be so direct with their words at the Celtics icon, most would share his sentiment.

Caitlin Clark Conveys 'Responsibility' to Play Amid WNBA Ratings Dip

During her appearance on an August 8 episode of the Bird's Eye View podcast with Sue Bird, Clark got honest about how being sidelined (and knowing how this contributes to the WNBA ratings dip) makes her feel.

"It has definitely been hard. I'm gonna go to every road game, no matter what. Whether I'm playing or not. And it's hard, because obviously I do feel this responsibility of being out there and playing," Clark said.

"You do want to play. You do want to give people something to cheer about, or to scream about. People spend so much time, and money, and resources, to come and watch you play," she added.

Cousy, just like every other WNBA fan, is eagerly awaiting the day when Clark will be able to make her return to the court.

