Celtics Legend Asserts WNBA Should Be 'Kissing the Ground' Caitlin Clark Walks On

One Boston Celtics and NBA icon shared a strong statement about Caitlin Clark's WNBA impact.
Aug 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles during pregame warmups against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles during pregame warmups against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the 2025 WNBA season has not been short of excitement, there's no doubt that a huge portion of the fan base has been disappointed about how Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark's campaign has gone to this point.

This is because Clark has missed a majority of the season with various soft tissue injuries. The most recent of these has to do with her groin and has kept her sidelined since July 15. And given that there's currently no indication of when Clark might return, WNBA ratings have continued to dip in her absence.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts with a possible injury on July 15, 2025
Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts with a possible injury after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Celtics Legend Bob Cousy Makes Strong Caitlin Clark Statement

It's no secret that Clark being healthy and performing on the court is crucial for the WNBA to continue its massive boom in growth and popularity.

And Boston Celtics icon Bob Cousy (who was a six-time NBA champion, the 1957 NBA MVP, a 13-time NBA All-Star, an eight-time NBA assists leader, and has had his No. 14 retired by the Celtics) shared this sentiment with a strong quote, which was conveyed in an August 8 article from the Boston Globe.

“She’s had a tremendous impact on that league and their earning potential. They should be kissing the ground she walks on, not trying to foul her and get her out of the game," he added, which was shared in an August 10 X post from Yahoo Sports.

One has got to respect the 97-year-old Cousy's blunt verdict on Clark's value to the WNBA. And while perhaps many people wouldn't be willing to be so direct with their words at the Celtics icon, most would share his sentiment.

Caitlin Clark Conveys 'Responsibility' to Play Amid WNBA Ratings Dip

During her appearance on an August 8 episode of the Bird's Eye View podcast with Sue Bird, Clark got honest about how being sidelined (and knowing how this contributes to the WNBA ratings dip) makes her feel.

"It has definitely been hard. I'm gonna go to every road game, no matter what. Whether I'm playing or not. And it's hard, because obviously I do feel this responsibility of being out there and playing," Clark said.

"You do want to play. You do want to give people something to cheer about, or to scream about. People spend so much time, and money, and resources, to come and watch you play," she added.

Cousy, just like every other WNBA fan, is eagerly awaiting the day when Clark will be able to make her return to the court.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

