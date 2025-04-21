Chennedy Carter Clears Air About Controversial Caitlin Clark Flagrant Foul
During a June 1, 2024 WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, Sky guard Chennedy Carter intentionally hip-checked Fever superstar Caitlin Clark after making a basket, sending Clark sprawling to the floor.
Carter ultimately received a flagrant foul on Clark, and this decision sparked a ton of controversy and debate about how Clark was getting treated as a rookie.
Carter was featured on an April 20 video from popular streamer N3on. And at one point in the video, Carter opened up about this incident with Clark.
"So in basketball a little bit, there's things called talking smack... that's a part of basketball. I think a play before, maybe I was elbowed, okay, that happens. I think the next play down, maybe something was said, and then maybe there was a little clip of somebody yelling in my face," Carter said, per an X post from @C038254. "And then we go down the court, then I hit a little bucket... and then I just, you know, give her a little like 'I'm here.'"
She later added, "It happens in basketball. And it's just one of those things. So yeah, that's kind of what happened, and then it spiraled out of control... But yeah, it was a nice little tap. I'm here. Not to harm [Clark] or anything."
Carter concluded with, "It's just one of those things. I'm a great player, she's a great player, it looks a certain way. Everybody is going to have their views on it. But my personal view is, I don't have anything against her. She's a great player, and so am I."
It's good to hear Carter (who is still an unsigned free agent) say that she holds no ill will towards Clark.