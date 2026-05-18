Chennedy Carter's 'Disappointed' Postgame Presser Draws Reaction After Aces Win

The Las Vegas Aces signing guard Chennedy Carter is shaping up to be one of the most impactful offseason acquisitions thus far.

Carter hadn't played in the WNBA since 2024, instead spending time playing in China and Mexico before returning to the league with Las Vegas prior to the 2026 season.

After the Aces re-signed A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and Jewell Loyd, there wasn't much room to work with under the salary cap. Hence the gamble on Carter, who was out of the league for a history detrimental conduct rather than her ability.

This move continued to pay off with Carter's 20 point performance in the Aces 85-84 win over the Atlanta Dream, the same team that drafted Carter fourth overall back in 2020. Their win over the Dream was Carter's third 20-point game of a young 2026 season.

She's certainly provided a spark coming off the bench for the Aces, but something felt a little off following the team's win in Atlanta.

Carter wasn't in down the stretch in a tight fourth quarter as the Aces relinquished the lead before ultimately winning on a jumper from Gray.

After the game Carter made it clear she wanted to be on the floor in crunchtime.

"Obviously I want to help the team close in the fourth quarter if possible," Carter said.

"I'm still going through it, I'm a little bit disappointed. Happy we won," she added before exiting the press conference.

Becky Hammon Reassures Decision To Sit Chennedy Carter Wasn't Personal

During her own postgame press conference, head coach Becky Hammon briefly discussed the decision to sit Carter during the back half of the game.

“I haven't talked to her, so that'll be a conversation for me and her down the stretch. I went with the big defensive lineup…She didn't do anything wrong. It's just the way the game played out, and we're about winning at the end of the game, so there'll be times she'll be out there, there'll be other times where she won't be out there,” Hammon said.

Carter will continue to grow into her role with the Aces. She's a lethal shooter and quick paced guard who is shaping up to be one of the league's best isolation scorers, but Hammon emphasized the other end of the court.

“She's a bucket, so putting her in those positions and letting her go to work. She knows mostly I'm on her for the defense…I know she can score the ball…So we're just kind of letting her be her, as well as we're going to continue to coach her up on the defensive end,” Hammon stated.

Update: Chennedy Carter later took to social media to address her postgame comments. In a direct response to a fan on Threads, Carter wrote that she is dealing with a family matter.

In a response to a fan on Threads, Las Vegas Aces guard Chennedy Carter reveals that she is currently dealing with a family matter. pic.twitter.com/HaHxBzRxyK — Khristina (@Khristina) May 17, 2026